Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04). 423,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 357,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £8.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.00.

Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper-gold projects in Chile. It holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.

