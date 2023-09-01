Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Trading Down 9.3%

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) was down 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Approximately 423,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 357,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Great Southern Copper Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.56. The company has a market cap of £8.67 million and a PE ratio of -340.00.

Great Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper-gold projects in Chile. It holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.