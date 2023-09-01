Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.01 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $143.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

