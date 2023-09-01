H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.14

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.14 and traded as high as $73.10. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $72.53, with a volume of 297,055 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.54.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $898.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.60 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,628,729.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other H.B. Fuller news, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,628,729.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 16,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,143,144.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,198 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.