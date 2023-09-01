Head to Head Analysis: Amprius Technologies (AMPX) and Its Peers

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) is one of 92 public companies in the “Electrical Equipment & Parts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Amprius Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amprius Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Amprius Technologies Competitors 222 516 767 33 2.40

Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 178.34%. As a group, “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies have a potential upside of 40.21%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of shares of all “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of shares of all “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amprius Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $3.92 million -$17.33 million -14.03 Amprius Technologies Competitors $310.84 million -$10.26 million 752.26

Amprius Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies. Amprius Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Amprius Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -736.16% -40.81% -33.92% Amprius Technologies Competitors -41.02% -163.55% -0.87%

Summary

Amprius Technologies rivals beat Amprius Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

