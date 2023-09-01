Head to Head Analysis: authID (NASDAQ:AUID) versus Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares authID and Nutanix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio authID $370,952.00 180.66 -$24.23 million N/A N/A Nutanix $1.58 billion 4.64 -$797.54 million ($1.76) -17.67

authID has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score authID 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutanix 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for authID and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Nutanix has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.72%. Given Nutanix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than authID.

Risk & Volatility

authID has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of authID shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nutanix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares authID and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets authID -7,626.66% -1,148.00% -269.20% Nutanix -22.92% N/A -12.30%

Summary

Nutanix beats authID on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About authID

authID, Inc. engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the Verified Authentication Business segment. The company was founded by Thomas R Snoke on September 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters. It also provides Nutanix Cloud Platform that provides management, capacity planning, operational analytics, automated remediation, self-service, and one-click administration; cloud governance; and automation services that streamline application lifecycle management, provide self-service for infrastructure and applications, and deliver multicloud orchestration. In addition, the company offers Nutanix Files, an enterprise-grade NFS and SMB files services; Nutanix Objects, a S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Data Lens, a data security governance solution; Nutanix database service that provides automated database management to simplify database administration and to manage database copies; and Nutanix Frame, a desktop-as-a-service product to deliver virtual apps or desktops to users. Further, it provides product support, and consulting and implementation services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

