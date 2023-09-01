Head to Head Contrast: Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) versus Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Applied UV and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied UV 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arçelik Anonim Sirketi 0 0 1 0 3.00

Applied UV currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,365.00%. Given Applied UV’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied UV is more favorable than Arçelik Anonim Sirketi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied UV -60.45% -61.30% -23.70% Arçelik Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied UV and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Applied UV and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied UV $20.14 million 0.22 -$16.58 million ($7.17) -0.07 Arçelik Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A $4.47 6.91

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied UV. Applied UV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi shares are held by institutional investors. 38.1% of Applied UV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi beats Applied UV on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers top and front door washing machines, horizontal and vertical deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water dispensers, cooking appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, coolers, gas and/or electric cookers, refrigerators, coffee machines, laundry and washer-dryers, hoods, and built-in cooking products. The company also provides televisions, computers, cash registers, and other electronic devices. It offers its products under the Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Defy, Arctic, Dawlance, Elektrabregenz, Blomberg, VoltasBeko, Leisure, Altus, and Flavel brand names. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

