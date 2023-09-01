Head-To-Head Contrast: LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) and EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA)

EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EUDA Health and LifeStance Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EUDA Health $8.87 million 3.27 -$24.88 million N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $959.09 million 3.24 -$215.56 million ($0.46) -17.85

EUDA Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeStance Health Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EUDA Health 0 0 0 0 N/A LifeStance Health Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EUDA Health and LifeStance Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

LifeStance Health Group has a consensus target price of $8.32, indicating a potential upside of 1.36%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than EUDA Health.

Volatility & Risk

EUDA Health has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeStance Health Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EUDA Health and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group -17.13% -10.86% -7.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of EUDA Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats EUDA Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform, as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 33 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

