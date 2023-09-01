Head-To-Head Review: Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) & Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nidec and Clean Energy Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nidec 0 1 0 0 2.00 Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nidec 2.85% 4.52% 2.23% Clean Energy Technologies -15.63% -35.56% -12.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nidec and Clean Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nidec and Clean Energy Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nidec $17.17 billion 1.75 $333.02 million $0.20 65.15 Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 22.44 $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Nidec has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Nidec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nidec has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nidec beats Clean Energy Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components. Its products are used for applications in robotics, IoT products, automotive components, home appliances, logistics/agriculture, information technology, office automation, mobile optical components, medical and health care products, housing equipment, commercial and professional products, industrial machinery, and processing/inspection equipment. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan..

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

