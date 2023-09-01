Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) vs. Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Free Report) and Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Home Point Capital and Home Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Point Capital -63.98% -29.08% -6.07% Home Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Home Point Capital and Home Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Point Capital 1 3 1 0 2.00 Home Capital Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Home Point Capital currently has a consensus target price of $2.04, indicating a potential downside of 12.00%. Home Capital Group has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.93%. Given Home Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Home Capital Group is more favorable than Home Point Capital.

93.7% of Home Point Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Home Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Home Point Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Home Point Capital and Home Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Point Capital $255.60 million 1.26 -$163.45 million ($2.24) -1.04 Home Capital Group N/A N/A N/A $4.06 8.00

Home Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Home Point Capital. Home Point Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Home Capital Group beats Home Point Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct and wholesale. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments, remitting payments to investors, sending monthly statements, managing escrow accounts, servicing delinquent loan work-outs, and managing and disposing of foreclosed properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. As of July 31, 2023, Home Point Capital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. The company provides various lending and savings solutions. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand. The company also provides credit card and line of credit services, include Equityline Visa product, a home equity line of credit that is secured by residential property; and cash-secured and unsecured credit card products. In addition, it offers consumer retail lending services for durable household goods, such as water heaters and larger-ticket home improvement items; and consumer loans. Further, the company manages a treasury portfolio. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

