Hongli Group (NASDAQ:HLP) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 113,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 217,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11.

About Hongli Group

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

