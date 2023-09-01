Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.88

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.88 and traded as high as $22.04. Hooker Furnishings shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 29,986 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $235.02 million, a PE ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently -149.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

