Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.88

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.88 and traded as high as $22.04. Hooker Furnishings shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 29,986 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Hooker Furnishings Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $235.02 million, a PE ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is presently -149.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Stories

