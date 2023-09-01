Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.71.
HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.
HZNP stock opened at $112.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average is $105.84. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.09.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.
