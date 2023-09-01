Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.71.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Horizon Therapeutics Public

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,934,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,629,950,000 after purchasing an additional 139,677 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,777,000 after buying an additional 188,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,519,000 after buying an additional 1,724,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $112.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average is $105.84. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.