HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 940,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $546.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $525.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $581.40.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Barclays lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.67.

Read Our Latest Report on HUBS

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,237,871 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 4.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.