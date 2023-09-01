ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.44

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.44 and traded as high as $23.33. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 5,125,219 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in ICICI Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in ICICI Bank by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in ICICI Bank by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 19,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 19.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

