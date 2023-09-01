Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,199 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $128,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 105,629 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 19,741 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 473.8% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 28,449 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,491 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

MSFT opened at $327.76 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.41.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.68.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

