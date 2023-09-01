Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $64.53 on Friday. Incyte has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $954.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Incyte by 6.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Incyte by 39.6% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Incyte by 18.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

