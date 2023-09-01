Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $839,549,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.4 %

IR opened at $69.61 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

