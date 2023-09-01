Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $87.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $76.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 54.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on IIPR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

