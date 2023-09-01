Insider Buying: Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) CFO Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,147.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Valvoline stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The business had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Boston Partners increased its position in Valvoline by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,299,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 242.1% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,031 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,511,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,896,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

