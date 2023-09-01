Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stake Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 188,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,976,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA opened at $37.48 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,492 shares of company stock valued at $324,174. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

