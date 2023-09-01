Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ: PAHC):
- 8/31/2023 – Phibro Animal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/29/2023 – Phibro Animal Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/25/2023 – Phibro Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/17/2023 – Phibro Animal Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 5.9 %
NASDAQ PAHC opened at $13.95 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $16.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $564.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.62.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.
