Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ: PAHC):

8/31/2023 – Phibro Animal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2023 – Phibro Animal Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Phibro Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/17/2023 – Phibro Animal Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $13.95 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $16.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $564.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

