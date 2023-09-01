INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) Critical Analysis

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A INVO Bioscience -858.88% -7,630.09% -203.09%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA 1 0 0 0 1.00 INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and INVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and INVO Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A $5.51 7.18 INVO Bioscience $1.18 million 3.14 -$10.89 million ($15.86) -0.10

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INVO Bioscience. INVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA beats INVO Bioscience on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection. Its products portfolio includes anesthesia devices and ventilators, thermoregulation equipment, consumables and accessories, supply units, lights, gas management systems, patient monitoring, software applications, system products, and other services. The company's product portfolio also comprises stationary and mobile gas detection systems, personal protective equipment, and alcohol and drug testing devices. In addition, it offers various training and services, as well as fire training facilities for firefighters. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lübeck, Germany. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a subsidiary of Stefan DrÄGer Gmbh.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

