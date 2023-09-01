Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Shares Down 3.7%

Irwin Naturals, Inc. (OTC:IWINF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Irwin Naturals Stock Down 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.

Irwin Naturals Company Profile

Irwin Naturals, Inc engages in the development and distribution of vitamins and other health supplements in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers CBD oils, gummies, soft gels, CBD creams, balms and roll-ons, vitamins and supplements, topicals, and other products. It also operates mental health clinics.

