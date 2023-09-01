Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Irwin Naturals, Inc. (OTC:IWINF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Irwin Naturals Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.
About Irwin Naturals
Irwin Naturals, Inc engages in the development and distribution of vitamins and other health supplements in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers CBD oils, gummies, soft gels, CBD creams, balms and roll-ons, vitamins and supplements, topicals, and other products. It also operates mental health clinics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Irwin Naturals
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Irwin Naturals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irwin Naturals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.