iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $31.04. 367,539 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

