iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $31.04. 367,539 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report) by 344.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.36% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

