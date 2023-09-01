J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT stock opened at $187.88 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $156.28 and a one year high of $209.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,421.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

