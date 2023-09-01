Jack Abuhoff Sells 14,944 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 14,944 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $211,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,827,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Innodata Stock Down 12.8 %

INOD stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.89 million, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 2.03. Innodata Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Innodata during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innodata by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

