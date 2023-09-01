JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 156,898 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

