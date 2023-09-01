JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 598.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

BBCA stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.30.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

