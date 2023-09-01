Katrina O’connell Sells 24,509 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $253,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE GPS opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.71%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.90%.

GPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GAP in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at about $915,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

