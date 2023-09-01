Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,370,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,851,000 after purchasing an additional 101,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,858,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Price Performance

Kearny Financial stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $483.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 13.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KRNY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $35,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $35,322.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,422 shares in the company, valued at $255,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtland E. Fields purchased 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $65,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,132. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.