Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) & Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Head-To-Head Review

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gildan Activewear and Lanvin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gildan Activewear 0 0 6 0 3.00 Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus target price of $36.71, suggesting a potential upside of 23.12%. Lanvin Group has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.73%. Given Lanvin Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group is more favorable than Gildan Activewear.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

79.1% of Gildan Activewear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Gildan Activewear shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Gildan Activewear has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gildan Activewear and Lanvin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gildan Activewear 15.73% 24.47% 13.10% Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gildan Activewear and Lanvin Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gildan Activewear $3.11 billion 1.68 $541.54 million $2.72 10.96 Lanvin Group $422.31 million 1.36 -$229.99 million $0.33 13.33

Gildan Activewear has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Gildan Activewear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lanvin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats Lanvin Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands. The company also offers hosiery products comprising athletic; dress; and casual, liner, therapeutic, and workwear socks under the Gildan, Under Armour, GoldToe, PowerSox, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, All Pro, and American Apparel brands. In addition, it provides men's and boys' underwear products, and ladies panties under the Gildan and Gildan Platinum brands. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, screen printers, and embellishers, as well as to retailers and lifestyle brand companies. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St. John brand; and leisurewear and formalwear under the Caruso brand name. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

