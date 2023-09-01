Leerink Partnrs Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for NovoCure in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($1.44) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.43). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVCR

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52. NovoCure has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 26.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in NovoCure by 99.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.