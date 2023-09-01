Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.90.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance
Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $19.35.
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 43.64%.
About Levi Strauss & Co.
Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.
See Also
