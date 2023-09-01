Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,536 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 176,864 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

