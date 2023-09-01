Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $8.57 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,299 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $187.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.97. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

