Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE LSPD opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.36. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 132.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $209.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

