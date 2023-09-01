Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Shares Down 7.7%

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPOGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 2,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 364,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lipella Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPOFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. It is developing LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; and LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus.

