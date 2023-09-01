Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Shares Down 7.7%

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 2,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 364,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIPO Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. It is developing LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; and LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus.

