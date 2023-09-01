Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Shares Down 7.7%

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 2,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 364,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Get Lipella Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipella Pharmaceuticals

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIPO Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. It is developing LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; and LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.