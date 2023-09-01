Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Shares Down 7.7%

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 2,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 364,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. It is developing LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; and LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus.
