Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Lithium Americas worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,674,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,384,000 after buying an additional 343,086 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -166.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

