Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Trading Up 3.7%

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 21,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 40,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Local Bounti has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.65.

Local Bounti Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $25.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 327.71% and a negative return on equity of 79.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Local Bounti Co. will post -10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Local Bounti

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCL. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Local Bounti by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Local Bounti by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

