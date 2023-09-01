LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $206.82 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

