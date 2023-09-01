LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

ALK opened at $41.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

