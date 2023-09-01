LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $776,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,313,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,068,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 28,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,904,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE EXR opened at $128.68 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.67 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

