Marc Whitten Sells 6,200 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) insider Marc Whitten sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $213,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 667,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,986,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Unity Software by 373.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 74.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 635.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

