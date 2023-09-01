Marissa B. Espineli Sells 11,628 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $174,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marissa B. Espineli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Marissa B. Espineli sold 6,600 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $99,528.00.

On Friday, August 18th, Marissa B. Espineli sold 25,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $338,750.00.

Shares of Innodata stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $367.89 million, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innodata by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,019,000 after buying an additional 1,213,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Innodata by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innodata by 120.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 257,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Innodata by 392.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 346,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Innodata by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

