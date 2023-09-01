Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Maximus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,490 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $198,029.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $309,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $198,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,642,969.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maximus in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $80.81 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

