MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,621.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,372.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $754.76 and a 1-year high of $1,388.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,225.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,232.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.